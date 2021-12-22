Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 129,993 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $133,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,786,000 after purchasing an additional 32,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,642,000 after purchasing an additional 24,441 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 9.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,135,000 after purchasing an additional 62,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 14.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,108,000 after purchasing an additional 83,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $416.75 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $558.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 141.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $475.57 and a 200-day moving average of $447.19.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.88.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

