Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Holdings Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 109.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 648,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,067 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Workday were worth $163,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 9.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 7.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.11.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $29,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 736,556 shares of company stock valued at $193,113,999 over the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $278.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.60 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,098.79, a PEG ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

