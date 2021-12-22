Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000,028 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Nucor were worth $191,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter worth $47,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $54,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $112.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.51. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

