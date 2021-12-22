GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,539 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

