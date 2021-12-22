Nordea Investment Management AB Has $244.22 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,028,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,004,112 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $244,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168,049 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 727.6% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 37,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 32,910 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 378,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $44,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 132,498 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT opened at $135.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.88. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $139.27. The company has a market capitalization of $239.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 7,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $1,031,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,373,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,628 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

