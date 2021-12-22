Whittier Trust Co. Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 68,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $174.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $138.83 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.47 and its 200 day moving average is $174.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.