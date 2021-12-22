Whittier Trust Co. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

IWS stock opened at $118.47 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.65 and a 12 month high of $123.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

