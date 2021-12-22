2,657 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Purchased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,460,000 after purchasing an additional 19,295 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 22,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $187.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $192.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $895,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,763 shares of company stock worth $5,847,914 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

