Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 840.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.50.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.25, for a total transaction of $16,359,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.46, for a total transaction of $21,165,177.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,347,479 shares of company stock worth $810,911,058 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock opened at $354.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a PE ratio of -139.15 and a beta of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

