Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,800,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,737,000 after buying an additional 152,791 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 221,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after buying an additional 106,186 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after buying an additional 80,670 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,348,000 after buying an additional 58,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after buying an additional 53,091 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $141.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 114.31 and a beta of 0.73. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.05 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.24.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.