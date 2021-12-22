ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Director Alvaro Pombo Sells 60,000 Shares

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Director Alvaro Pombo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,269,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,012,909.82.

PFM stock opened at C$0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.26. ProntoForms Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.69 and a 12-month high of C$1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.02.

Get ProntoForms alerts:

ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.16 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ProntoForms Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for ProntoForms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProntoForms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.