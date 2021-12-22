Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Director Acquires $151,217.00 in Stock

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Director Louis J. Grabowsky acquired 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $151,217.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Griffon stock opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.81. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.49.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.02 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GFF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

