Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (ASX:VUL) Insider Josephine Bush Buys 5,185 Shares

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (ASX:VUL) insider Josephine Bush purchased 5,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$13.50 ($9.57) per share, with a total value of A$69,997.50 ($49,643.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 51.03 and a current ratio of 51.22.

Vulcan Energy Resources Company Profile

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Europe. It explores for lithium, copper, zinc, gold, silver, lead, magnetite, and sulfur deposits. The company holds interests in the Zero Carbon Lithium project; and LÃ¸kken, Grimsdal, Storwartz, Killingdal, and Tverrfjellet projects located in Norway.

