Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 535 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,547,000 after acquiring an additional 562,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,126,000 after acquiring an additional 416,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,180,000 after acquiring an additional 209,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.53. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.24 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

