Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 700 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,679 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,288,000 after acquiring an additional 201,596 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $412,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,360 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.87. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $75.59 and a one year high of $99.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 48.61%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

