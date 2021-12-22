iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 55,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 145,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.19. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $61.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

