GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,360 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $557,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average is $68.85. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.