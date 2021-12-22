DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Sells $5,607,198.72 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $154.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of -265.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.25. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.51 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
Featured Article: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.