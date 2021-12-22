DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Sells $5,607,198.72 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $154.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of -265.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.25. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.51 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,213,000 after buying an additional 628,686 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,315,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,842,000 after purchasing an additional 120,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 12.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,399,000 after purchasing an additional 636,258 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

