Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Short Interest Down 19.1% in November

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 291,200 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 360,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $40.47.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $46,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Scholastic by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,129,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,258,000 after buying an additional 652,845 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,237,000. Price Michael F acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,193,000. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,367,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,421,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

