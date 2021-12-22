Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $14.68 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $14,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.73 and a 52 week high of $50.52.

