Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 1,584 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 1,531.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W opened at $204.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.23 and a beta of 2.93. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.74 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total transaction of $182,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total value of $127,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,236 shares of company stock valued at $26,174,284 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on W shares. Bank of America downgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.43.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

