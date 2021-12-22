Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,040 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $288.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.24 and a 200-day moving average of $302.04. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $275.91 and a one year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

