Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 101.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,778,000 after acquiring an additional 46,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,611 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,421,000 after acquiring an additional 250,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after acquiring an additional 946,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 939,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,409,000 after acquiring an additional 37,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $113.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTH. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

In other news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $4,581,104.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

