Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 292 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 555,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,679,000 after buying an additional 35,017 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 215,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,078,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 98,606 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 22,539 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $196.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.60 and a 12-month high of $217.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.61.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

