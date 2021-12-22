Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Gap Up to $31.73

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.73, but opened at $32.56. Portillos shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 16,935 shares.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portillos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.
About Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO)
Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.
Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.