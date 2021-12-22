Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Shares Gap Up to $39.21

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.21, but opened at $40.49. Rayonier shares last traded at $38.25, with a volume of 1,705 shares trading hands.

RYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 99.08%.

In other news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $34,269.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,823,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,255,000 after acquiring an additional 542,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,264,000 after acquiring an additional 66,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,789,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,667,000 after acquiring an additional 458,432 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,936,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,317 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,528,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,587,000 after acquiring an additional 259,610 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Company Profile (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

