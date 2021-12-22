US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.26

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.26 and last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 1753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECOL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.14.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in US Ecology by 1,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in US Ecology by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in US Ecology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in US Ecology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in US Ecology by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

