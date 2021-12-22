US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.26

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.26 and last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 1753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.68.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECOL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in US Ecology by 1,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in US Ecology by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in US Ecology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in US Ecology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in US Ecology by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
