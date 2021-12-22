Short Interest in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Drops By 19.8%

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the November 15th total of 164,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deer Park Road Corp raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,758,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 39,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $174.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

