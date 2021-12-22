Short Interest in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Rises By 16.9%

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the November 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 296,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 399.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONN opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $593.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

About Conn's

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

