Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,581 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,587 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Motco increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $132.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.41. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $113,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $355,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,514 shares of company stock worth $3,739,237. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

