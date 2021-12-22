Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Argus cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.29.

ZBH opened at $122.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.60 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.94 and its 200-day moving average is $146.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

