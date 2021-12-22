Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 60.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,930,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,275,000 after acquiring an additional 52,101 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Edison International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 501,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,025,000 after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 57,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Edison International by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after purchasing an additional 842,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $67.24 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $68.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average of $59.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

