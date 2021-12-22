Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,203,000 after acquiring an additional 325,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after acquiring an additional 213,951 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,193,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $788,418,000 after acquiring an additional 148,469 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,672,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $628.72 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.45 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $640.90 and a 200-day moving average of $654.35. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.