Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after acquiring an additional 147,648 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 911,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after acquiring an additional 649,339 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on POR shares. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of POR opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.29. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

