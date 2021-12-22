Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

ROIC opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.46. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

