Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 15,500 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 527.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.08.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

