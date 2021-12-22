CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) by 33.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 1,760.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 264,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 249,848 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CleanSpark by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $472.09 million, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 5.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 44.12%. Equities analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

