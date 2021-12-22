14,650 Shares in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,650 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 95.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter worth $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1,053.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $145.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In related news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $153,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

