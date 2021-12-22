27,509 Shares in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Avista by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Avista by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Avista in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Avista by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

AVA stock opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.63. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.93 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.45%.

AVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.