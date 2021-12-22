Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.14 Million in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,290,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,680,000 after buying an additional 813,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Uniti Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,380,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,685,000 after purchasing an additional 455,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Uniti Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,064,000 after purchasing an additional 351,034 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Uniti Group by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,148 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uniti Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,812,000 after purchasing an additional 175,205 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 87.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.03%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.