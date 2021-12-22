Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.11 Million in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 34.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 21.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth $312,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth $1,038,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth $1,198,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVTC stock opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.89.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

