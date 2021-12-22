T Kendall Hunt Sells 33,351 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 33,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $549,290.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OneSpan alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, T Kendall Hunt sold 15,585 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $247,333.95.

On Wednesday, December 15th, T Kendall Hunt sold 16,805 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $276,274.20.

On Monday, December 13th, T Kendall Hunt sold 28,609 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $477,484.21.

On Friday, December 10th, T Kendall Hunt sold 11,651 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $187,930.63.

On Wednesday, December 8th, T Kendall Hunt sold 8,011 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $135,946.67.

On Monday, December 6th, T Kendall Hunt sold 16,009 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $262,707.69.

On Friday, December 3rd, T Kendall Hunt sold 14,204 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $234,081.92.

On Wednesday, December 1st, T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $61,039.78.

OSPN stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55. OneSpan Inc. has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OSPN shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneSpan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Altai Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,691,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,024,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after purchasing an additional 345,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 234,582 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 187,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after purchasing an additional 152,176 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.