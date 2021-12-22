Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Sells C$215,000.00 in Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$215,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,359,179 shares in the company, valued at C$29,222,348.50.

Shares of PXT stock opened at C$21.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.13. Parex Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$290.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc. will post 2.3099999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PXT. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.50.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.