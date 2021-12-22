Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,725 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of ResMed by 14.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 10.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,127,000 after purchasing an additional 31,239 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ResMed by 6.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 592,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,145,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ResMed by 10.4% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 42.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $2,046,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,450,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,078 shares of company stock valued at $14,071,050. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RMD opened at $257.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.82 and a 200-day moving average of $262.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 75.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

