Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the second quarter worth $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Centene by 320.9% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at $3,974,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Centene by 30.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.65. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $84.75.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.95.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $633,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,912 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,629 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

