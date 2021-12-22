Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $376,247.85 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $376,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,158 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $611,890.90.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,357 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $619,329.52.

On Monday, December 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,374 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $363,961.20.

On Friday, December 10th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 25,951 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $360,199.88.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 7,400 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $107,374.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 14,555 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $207,845.40.

On Friday, December 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,751 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $238,750.95.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 21,300 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $287,124.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,770 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $252,268.80.

On Friday, November 19th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 71,115 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $949,385.25.

NYSE:PARR opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.53. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 253.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 18.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 11.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter worth about $199,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

