Insider Selling: GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Major Shareholder Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Science Biosensor Diagnos Life also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GBS alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $169,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $164,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 300,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $606,000.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 248,416 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $561,420.16.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 16,326 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $36,733.50.

On Thursday, October 14th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,726 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $219,582.68.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $213,000.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $460,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $496,000.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $532,000.00.

GBS stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. GBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93.

GBS (NYSE:GBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in GBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in GBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in GBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GBS Company Profile

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for GBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.