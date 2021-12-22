Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 942 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 723.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $227,000.

Shares of CWB opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $92.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.08.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

