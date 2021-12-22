Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NARI. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NARI stock opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.90 and a beta of 1.93. Inari Medical has a one year low of $68.44 and a one year high of $127.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.60.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $396,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $2,736,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,900 shares of company stock worth $23,254,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

