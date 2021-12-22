Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLDB shares. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 64.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,447 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 33.3% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 2,761.0% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 675,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 652,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 103.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 560,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 54.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 515,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.90. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

